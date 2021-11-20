Obituary: Mary Elizabeth (Holden) Bubnash

Mary Elizabeth (Holden) Bubnash passed away amidst the loving vigilance of her family on October 20, 2021, at Benefis Peace Hospice House. She was born to Cecilia Madeline (Cichosz) and Raymond William Holden on November 26, 1929, and raised on their family farm and cattle ranch near Hogeland, Montana on “The Big Flat” area of the Hi-Line.

Mary took up photography during her senior year of high school having been inspired by her uncle, George Cichosz, who had given her a Kodak Brownie camera. She moved to Great Falls after graduating from Harlem High School in 1947 to attend the College of Great Falls in order to pursue a career in journalism.

By and by, fate would have World War II Veteran, Robert Michael Bubnash introduce himself to her one night at the Jockey Club. One thing led to another and they wed at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on The Big Flat on May 8, 1948. They brought six children into this world over the next 11 years. Her husband Robert passed away from a heart attack on Christmas Day, 1966.

The professional skills which Mary had acquired in college facilitated various clerical jobs she went on to fulfill. She enjoyed and was wonderfully gifted at sewing, apparel-crafting, decorating, renovating, flower-gardening, and cooking. She used her gifts to brighten the lives of everyone around her.