Obituary: Mary Elizabeth (Smith) Mansfield

Mary Elizabeth (Smith) Mansfield, 90, peacefully passed away on October 13, 2021 of natural causes. MaryBeth was born at home in Dillon, MT on May 20, 1931. She attended Dillon public schools and was the Valedictorian of Beaverhead County High School Class of 1947.

She went on to attend the Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls, graduating in 1951. She later earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Great Falls. Her nursing career took her to many places before she returned home. She worked various nursing jobs in Great Falls, including Columbus Hospital, McCauley’s Nursing Home & Park Place Nursing Home as well as teaching Nursing before retiring in 1994.