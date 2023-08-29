Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Steele

Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Steele, age 93, went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2023. Liz was the youngest of nine children. She was born June 14, 1930, near East Helena, MT to Wesley and Mary Jane Buck. Mary then moved with her family to Patrick Creek near Kalispell and later Dayton, MT.

In 1946 she married Jim Uhde, and they made their home in Rollins and had seven children together. They later divorced and she moved first to Missoula and then Great Falls holding various jobs to provide for her family. In 1973, she began what would become her career working in alterations in department stores. She moved back to Missoula where she opened her own alterations shop, “Liz Alterations” where she not only altered but also tailor-made clothing. It was under this name that she made many new friends and was introduced to her future husband Leroy Steele. They were married on December 4, 1976, in Missoula and spent many happy years there before relocating to their current home in Polson in 2004.

Over the years Liz was active in accordion playing with several different bands and music groups, creating beautiful clothing for family, friends, and clients, participating in church functions, going on RV trips with Leroy, and loving on all the grandbabies. She will be greatly missed.

Liz is survived by her husband Leroy Steele, her children by birth, Marilyn Hill, Wendy (Jens) Nelson, Scott Uhde, Kim Uhde, and Cheri (Richard) Tressel, her children by marriage, Cindy (Dave) Oparowski, and Doris (Bob) Skiles. She is also survived by 37 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by four children, Robin Uhde, Tami Uhde, Debra Hobson, and Steve Steele.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Lake Funeral Home website.

