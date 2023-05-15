Obituary: Mary Ellen (Conover) Eve

Mary Ellen (Conover) Eve passed away peacefully at home with her daughters and husband of 67 years by her side. Mary Ellen was born in Dillon, Montana to John and Murlin Conover on March 14, 1934. She grew up on the family sheep ranch with her 3 brothers where she learned resiliency and a strong work ethic.

After graduating from Beaverhead High School, her father enrolled her in the Columbus School of Nursing. She graduated as an RN in 1955 and continued her lifelong passion of nursing and caring for the people near her.

On July 2, 1955, Mary Ellen married her love, Jean Eve. They built a strong life together based on faith, love, hard work, and humor. They went on to have 6 children, 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jean; children, Joseph (Mel), Susan, Tim (Stacey), Jon and Cindy (Shannon); daughter-in-law, Valerie; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Dale (Donnie) Conover.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



