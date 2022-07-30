Obituary: Mary Ellen (Kittams) Tynes

Mary Ellen (Kittams) Tynes, age 95, died peacefully at home on Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, after a recent diagnosis of acute leukemia. Mary was born on October 2, 1926, in the old Columbus Hospital in Great Falls.

After high school, Mary attended stenographer school in Ohio to help with the late war efforts. In 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Arthur, after he returned from WWII service with the Navy. Soon thereafter, their first stop on their lives’ venture was a move to Bozeman, where Art pursued a bachelor’s degree, while Mary did secretarial work for a lawyer. After Art obtained his degree, they moved to Eugene, Oregon.

During Art’s collegiate years, Mary gave birth to five children over the span of 12 years. Mary was a homemaker, raised five children, and was active as a Girl Scout leader, later going back to work for the Civil Service as a secretary.