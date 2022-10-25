Obituary: Mary Ellen Lammerding

Mary Ellen Lammerding of Havre, MT, lovingly known to many of her family and friends as Nanny, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 19, 2022, at the Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Mary was born on May 2, 1928, in Goldstone, Montana to Sadie and Thomas Stevens. As one of five children, Mary grew independent quickly and left home at the age of 13 to pursue her life. She moved to Havre and began working at the hospital to support herself. Mary had a steadfast work ethic that eventually led her to a career at the Havre Hotel, the Le Havre Inn, and then the Duck Inn where she would retire from many years later.

In Mary’s late teenage years, she met Raymond Nelson, whom she married in the 1940s. Ray and Nanny had two daughters, Betty and Mary Ann. Mary and Ray shared nine years together until his passing. When Mary was young, she loved to get dressed up and go out dancing. One of those nights, she met the love of her life, Dennis “Duke” Lammerding. Mary fell for Dennis quickly and soon his wild side was tampered when they married on October 11, 1957. Dennis and Mary each had two children and were able to successfully blend their families. They then had two sons, Dennis Jr. and Edward, who completed their family. Dennis was tragically taken from Mary when he passed in 1984.

In the years after his passing Mary’s heart was filled with love by her kids and the many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren they would give her throughout the rest of her life. Nanny was known for her amazing cooking and making sure no one went hungry when she was around. She was an avid BINGO player and enjoyed playing at the senior centers with her many friends. Later in life, she even took trips with her daughters to Laughlin to play BINGO all day. As much as she enjoyed BINGO, the most important thing to Nanny was her family. Nanny blessed her family and friends with 94 joyful years of life.

Mary was survived by her children, Betty Fredericksen, Mary Ann (Scott) Mclean, Denny (Jeri) Lammerding, and Ed (Corina) Lammerding. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



