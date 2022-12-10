Obituary: Mary Ellen Mewes

Mary Ellen Mewes, 92, died peacefully on December 3, 2022, with family by her side, at Benefis Grandview. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 AM at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She was born on August 20, 1930 in Mountain Lake, MN to Ben and Ellen Hiebert. She graduated from Mountain Lake High School in 1948 and then graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul with a B.A degree in Spanish in 1952.

After teaching in Kenyon, MN for two years, she moved to Great Falls, MT in 1954 and began teaching Spanish at Great Falls High School. She met her fellow teacher and future husband, Roland, at GFHS, and married him in 1957. She took a quick break to raise (4) kids and then returned to GFHS in the 70’s as a reading specialist teacher

Upon retiring from GFHS, she continued her teaching career in the English as a Second Language (ESL) program where she helped many foreign-born adult learners. She was an avid runner and competed in races ranging from 1K runs to marathons. Other hobbies included gardening, knitting, and baking.

