Obituary: Mary "Eloise" Chord

Mary “Eloise” Chord, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Eloise was the most loving woman, who besides raising her own children, cared for many others through daycare. Her heart was so big she always had room for any child and treated them as her own. She loved Montana and enjoyed trips to the mountains, especially to see the wildflowers.

She is survived by her three children, George Chord, Dorothy Chord, and Debra (Jeff) Neutzling; three grandchildren, Jack (Stacia) Willard, Hunter (Joelle) Neutzling, and Hailey (Connor) Neutzling; and three great-grandchildren, Riley, Liam, and Landon.