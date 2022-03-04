Obituary: Mary Etta (Tucker) Sibert

Mary Etta Sibert “Sis”, 93, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on February 24th, 2022. Mary was born on July 21st, 1928, in Watford City, North Dakota to Earl and Clara (Morrison) Tucker. Mary graduated from Great Falls High School in 1946, then went on to attend college at Montana State University of Nursing in Bozeman, graduating in 1950.

After she completed her clinical training at Billings Deaconess Hospital, Mary worked for several doctors in North Dakota and worked for St. Luke’s Hospital in Minnesota prior to moving to Bremerton, WA, where she worked for FDR Memorial Hospital. It was while working there she met the love of her life, Francis A. Sibert. They married on February 11th, 1953, then moved back to Great Falls together. The couple would go on to share 3 children together.

Devoting most of her adult life as a registered nurse and being the assistant director of nursing at the Columbus Hospital, Mary was recognized for her hard work as RN of the year by District six of the MNA. She was an active member of the Montana Nurses Association and Big Sky Chapter, Operating Room Nurses Association.

After retiring in 1993, Mary enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking. She loved spending time at their home at Holland Lake and with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.