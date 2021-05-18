Obituary: Mary Isabelle Collier

Mary Isabelle Collier (Watson) passed on May 17, 2021 at the age of 84. She leaves a hole the size of Montana in the hearts of those who knew her and loved her, but more importantly, were loved by her. Mary was born the youngest of three on April 8, 1936 in Cut Bank Montana to proud Scots Isabelle (Russell) Watson and Robert Watson.
She was raised on Seville Flats outside of Cut Bank until she married John Collier and eventually moved to Great Falls where they raised four children, John, Beth, Jim and Chris. She and John wrangled their boisterous family in a house full of love and laughter. John and Mary also worked together in the photo industry. She often said they probably witnessed 1000 weddings as they teamed up to record those important events.
They loved the life they had, surviving the hard times and celebrating the good times. She and John were completely devoted to each other for almost 55 year, until John died in 2008. Her quiet life after losing John was filled with her family, her fur babies, her garden and her love of reading. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.