Obituary: Mary Isabelle Collier

Mary Isabelle Collier (Watson) passed on May 17, 2021 at the age of 84. She leaves a hole the size of Montana in the hearts of those who knew her and loved her, but more importantly, were loved by her. Mary was born the youngest of three on April 8, 1936 in Cut Bank Montana to proud Scots Isabelle (Russell) Watson and Robert Watson.

She was raised on Seville Flats outside of Cut Bank until she married John Collier and eventually moved to Great Falls where they raised four children, John, Beth, Jim and Chris. She and John wrangled their boisterous family in a house full of love and laughter. John and Mary also worked together in the photo industry. She often said they probably witnessed 1000 weddings as they teamed up to record those important events.