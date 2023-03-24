Obituary: Mary Jane Enochson

Mary Jane (Goggans) passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Mary Jane (Janis) was born July 14, 1931, to Daniel Jr. and Elizabeth (Johnson) Goggans. She grew up in Great Falls attending Lowell and Roosevelt Elementary schools, Paris Gibson Jr. High School, and Great Falls High School, graduating in 1949. She attended the University of Missouri and Montana State College where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority.

She married Henry L. (Hank) Enochson on May 24, 1952. They were married for 63 years until he passed away. Together they raised their son, Rodger L. Enochson and their daughter, Juliann Enochson Gerrits (John).

She joined her family’s business Goggan Pennie Inc. Electrical Contractors. She and her husband took over the business in 1969.

She belonged to Sapphire Temple, Daughters of the Nile, and Great Falls Sewing Club, where she was active in mammy aftercare. She was the fashion show chairmen many times.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



