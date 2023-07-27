Obituary: Mary Jo (Stubb) Putz

Mary Jo (Stubb) Putz, 82, longtime Superior resident, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Great Falls, MT. She was born in Wausau, Wi on December 27, 1940, the daughter of Arvid and Melba (Penner) Stubb, moving to Superior in 1943.

After graduating East High School in 1958, Mary Jo attended Superior State Teachers College and Superior Vocational School (WITC). She worked in Minneapolis (Pillsbury), Duluth (Cargill, Bagley Jewelers, NQI) and Superior (Smedberg’s Grocery, Kwik Trip) until her retirement in 2019.

She met the love of her life, John Putz, in spring of 1964 and they married later that year on December 12, in Superior. They celebrated 28 years of marriage before his passing in 1992.

Mary Jo was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by her son, Joe (Beth) Putz, St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Jane (Rick) Paulson, Great Falls, MT; grandchildren Zach, Josh and Jake Paulson, all of Great Falls, MT and Paige and Sam Putz, St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Jon Stubb, Green Bay, Wi and Timothy (Patty) Stubb, Iron River, WI; and several nieces and nephews.

