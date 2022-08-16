Obituary: Mary K. Scott

With regret and sadness, the family of Mary K. Scott announces her sudden passing on August 11, 2022, at the age of 81.

Mary will be fondly remembered and dearly missed for her wit, sense of humor, unwavering support to the Denver Broncos, and her great pride in her Irish heritage.

Mary was raised in Glasgow working as an educator, then lived in the Flathead Valley working as store manager for many years before moving to Great Falls.

She is survived by her husband, Donald J. Scott; daughters, Kerry Almos and Kelly Urtso; son, DG Scott; sister, Susan Thomas; brothers, Gordo and Kurt White; and five grandchildren.