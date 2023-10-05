Obituary: Mary Kay Malloy

Mary Kay Malloy passed away on September 29, 2023, after a long battle with a chronic condition. She was born on July 19, 1948, to Cecile and William “Monk” Malloy, and grew up in the Belt, Montana area.

Mary Kay graduated from Belt High School and then attended Northern Montana College and Great Falls Commercial College. She married Terry York in 1970. Terry and Mary Kay traveled many years together, working on movie sets, and later she worked at the Teton County Courthouse.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews that loved her very much, as well as a sister-in-law and special friend, Jean York.


