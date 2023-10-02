Obituary: Mary Lois Long

Mary Lois Long, 91, died September 26, 2023, in Great Falls after a brief illness with cancer. She was born in Sisseton, SD on December 28, 1931, to Clare and Florence Olsen where she was raised with her brother, Dick.

Mary Lois graduated from Sisseton and earned an associate degree from the University in Huron, SD where she met and married Frank Stewart before moving to Miles City, MT. She operated a private Kindergarten in Miles City where she and Frank raised their three children, Mike, Julie, and Kay. Mary Lois was a charter member of the Custer County A.R.C. and she continued to Volunteer for the Cascade County chapter after moving to Great Falls in 1971.

Mary Lois married Delbert Long, “Deb” in 1998, and they lived in Great Falls and Indio, CA. She was a long-time member of the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation and was active in the choir and bell choir. She was also an active member of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Indio, where she spent her winters with husband, Deb.

She volunteered and worked at the YMCA, the Columbus Hospital, and Easter Seals of Montana. Her interests were Special Olympics, and group homes for the developmentally disabled. Her hobbies included calligraphy, wood burning, piano, reading, golf, and spending time with her family.

Mary Lois is survived by her husband, Delbert Long of Great Falls; daughter, Kay Stewart of Great Falls; son, Michael (Lisa) Stewart of Alaska; stepson, Tim (Peggy) Long of California; and stepdaughter, Leslie (Don) of Kalispell; grandchildren, Jonah (Skylar) Stewart of Alaska, Thomas (Kathryn) Stewart of Hawaii, CJ (Kim) Otto of Texas, Matthew Otto of Missoula, Mandy Stewart of Arizona, and Melissa (Rusty) Huffman of Billings; and ten great-grandchildren, Miles, Monte, Monroe, Alex, Rosemary, Jessica, Jacqueline, Tristan, Greyson, and London.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

