Obituary: Mary Lorraine "Larri" Graves Konen

Mary Lorraine “Larri” Graves Konen, aged 82, of Fairfield, MT passed away on January 31, 2024, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. She was the daughter of the late William Earl “Tuffy” Graves, Jr. and Elsie Eileen Brown Graves.

Larri was born on June 10, 1941, in Great Falls, MT. She attended Fairfield High School, and she was married to Roy Jacob Konen on August 15, 1959, in Fairfield. They lived for four years in Broadus, MT and then moved back to the Fairfield bench and started farming.

Larri became a pro at making meals for Roy when he was working in the fields during the summer. She had it down to an art. She loved either knitting and crocheting and in her later years became known for her wash rags. Everyone always knew they would be getting a few of those in their Christmas packages each year.

She was a homemaker and raised five children. When the Konen side of the family got together she loved playing five card pinochle. Roy and Larri made trips to Idaho, Washington, and Connecticut to visit their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Larri spent time on the golf course in Fairfield playing on the women’s league, coffee with the ladies at the Cozy in town, and visiting with her friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

