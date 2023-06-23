Obituary: Mary Lucille Ryffel Birgenheier

Mary Lucille Ryffel Birgenheier of Great Falls, formerly of Highwood, passed away at Peace Hospice on Monday, June 19, 2023, with her family at her side. Mary was born on April 15, 1926, in Great Falls to Erna (Sell) and Gottlieb Ryffel, the sixth of eight children. The family lived in Highwood above her father’s general store until she was three. They moved to Belt, MT where the family again operated a general store, Ryffel’s Hardware.

Mary was a 1945 graduate of Belt Valley High School. She attended Montana State College graduating in 1949 with a home economics major and physical education minor. She was proud to have two of her children be MSU alumni, and two grandchildren are current MSU students.

Mary taught in Shelby, Conrad, Columbus, and Forsyth. It was while teaching in Columbus that Mary met and fell in love with Adam Birgenheier. They were married in 1955. After their marriage, they purchased a small farm near Columbus. Their five children were born during this time. In 1972, Mary and Adam sold the farm and moved to Highwood, where the family ranched and farmed.

While in Highwood, Mary worked hard as a housewife and farmwife. She supported her kids’ many activities including 4-H, sports, drama, music, and tolerated their numerous shenanigans. In 1980 she started a job as the cook at the high school. Hundreds of children from the community remember Mary fondly and appreciated being the benefactors of her delicious homemade breads, rolls, sweets, and more. Adam passed away in 1983. Mary moved into Highwood in the fall of 1985. During that time, and for many years after, Mary continued to be a strong supporter of the Highwood community and school. Go Mountaineers! Mary continued as the cook at the school until her retirement in 1994.

Mary had many hobbies, including her love of antiquing, especially collecting depression glass, cooking and baking, and volunteering. Her family will forever remember holidays using her green depression glass, enjoying her almond roca, rosettes, and other delicious treats and canned goods.

After retirement, she began competing in the State and National Senior Games, the Huntsman World Games and the Masters Games. Mary began competing in swimming first, adding on both the shot put and discus, which she was taught by her older brother, George, and her grandson, Chase. Mary’s competitive nature from her youth was reignited and she thrived on competition, travel, and camaraderie. She won multiple awards in her nearly 30 years of competing, and was proud to be selected as the Montana Senior Athlete of the Year in 2013. Mary’s last competition was in 2019 at the National Games in Albuquerque, NM, where she won the gold medal in the discus for the 90-95 age range.

Mary is survived by her five children, Mary Kay (Curt) Rambo, Bob (Lind), Wally, Rudi, and Heidi (Todd) LePard; 10 grandchildren, Chase (Aaran), Mandy (Brad), Zackary, Adam (Janell), Gretchen, Logan (Nadia), Micah, Jessica (Will), Bryce, and Paige; 6 great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Lily, Garret, Avery, Jenesis, and Brayden, and one great-grandchild on the way; her brother, Jim (Faith); sister-in-law, Bonnie Ryffel; and numerous nieces and nephew, all of whom she delighted in visiting with.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter