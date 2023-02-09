Obituary: Mary Lyn Reitz

Mary Lyn Reitz, age 81, of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023 after her long journey with Parkinsons.

Mary Lyn was born on June 27, 1941 to parents, Evelyn and Louie Bradac in Miles City, Montana. Mary Lyn graduated high school from New England, North Dakota. She went on to study Elementary Education with an added library endorsement at The College of Great Falls. After obtaining her endorsement, she went on to teach library education for the Great Falls Public Schools. She then received her Master’s from the University of Montana in School Administration. This led her to become a School Administrator for the Great Falls Public Schools Libraries and Information Services.

In 1960, Mary Lyn met Jack Reitz in North Dakota. Their love florised on Mary Lyn’s family ranch, where Jack was working as a ranch hand. Mary Lyn and Jack were married in 1961 and started a life in Marmarth, North Dakota. They then moved to Great Falls, to start a new life with their 2 young children at the time. They went on to have 5 children, Mike (Pam), Marie (Rob), Rita (Bart), Melanie, and Matt (Dawn). They were blessed with 8 grandchildren, Nicholas, Jaclyn Ryan, Bailey (Patrick), Garrett (Sable), Erich, Helen, and Cooper.

When Mary Lyn retired, she spent her time traveling between her two homes in Montana and Arizona. Mary Lyn was an avid gardener. Her love of gardening could be spotted not only in her home, but also the homes of those closest to her. She was always ready to get her hands dirty. Mary Lyn had a passion for the arts. She was a wonderful guitarist, baker, and artist. Many of her paintings can be found in the homes of her family. She also had a wonderful eye for interior and exterior design.

Mary Lyn was predeceased by her mother (Evelyn), father (Louie), sister (Joan), and husband (Jack). She is survived by her children, grandchildren, sisters (Susan & Lois), nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends.

Services will be at the Riverside Cemetery, in Marmarth, North Dakota. The date will be released at a later time. Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Hospice Services at the Evergreen Health Foundation in Kirkland, Washington or the C.M Russell Museum in Great Falls, Montana.



