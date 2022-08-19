Obituary: Mary Lynne Crowell

Mary Lynne Crowell was born June 17, 1947, to John and Cecil Wills in Great Falls, Montana. Mary went home to her Heavenly Father’s arms unexpectedly on August 13, 2022.

Mary graduated in 1965 from Great Falls high school. She spent her career as a Deputy Clerk of the District Court for 32 years, for the last several she was Chief Deputy.

Mary married her high school sweetheart, Chuck on June 11, 1966. They had two children, one son, Joseph, in 1968 and one daughter, Shawn in 1971. She became a grandma to Caden in 2003 and Colby in 2005.

Camping and fishing with her husband and son’s family, especially her precious grandsons, was a highlight for Mary. She was a very talented artist and laughed loudly with joy when she did crafts with her daughter and nieces.

Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles Robert Crowell; her children, Joe (Wendy) Crowell and Shawn (Ken) Swan; grandsons, Caden and Colby Crowell; two sisters, Carol Suek and Shirley Davis.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



