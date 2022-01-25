Watch
Obituary: Mary “Maria” Riendina Flynn

October 22, 1926 - January 21, 2022
Family Photo
Mary “Maria” Riendina Flynn, 95, of Great Falls, peacefully passed away on January 21, 2022. Mary was born on October 22, 1926, in Knappen, Alberta, Canada to Guiseppe and Guiseppa Lippa. She attended school in southern Alberta.

She married Richard Sonnemaker in 1949 and moved to Sun River, Montana where they owned and operated a dairy farm. While living there, they were blessed with four daughters. Mary was widowed at the young age of 31. In 1961, she married Joseph Flynn and they were blessed with three additional daughters and one son.

After Joseph’s passing in 1994, she met and later married Arnold Koehler who was a very devoted husband for almost 28 years. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

