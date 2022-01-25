Obituary: Mary “Maria” Riendina Flynn

Mary “Maria” Riendina Flynn, 95, of Great Falls, peacefully passed away on January 21, 2022. Mary was born on October 22, 1926, in Knappen, Alberta, Canada to Guiseppe and Guiseppa Lippa. She attended school in southern Alberta.

She married Richard Sonnemaker in 1949 and moved to Sun River, Montana where they owned and operated a dairy farm. While living there, they were blessed with four daughters. Mary was widowed at the young age of 31. In 1961, she married Joseph Flynn and they were blessed with three additional daughters and one son.