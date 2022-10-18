Obituary: Mary McKinlay

Mary McKinlay, 84, surrounded by those who loved her, went home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, to be with Jesus and many loved ones who passed before her. She was born in White Sulphur Springs, MT on November 19, 1937. She grew up with five siblings with whom she remained very close throughout her life.

On June 23, 1954, Mary married the love of her life, John McKinlay. She was a loyal Air Force wife who followed John around the country for twenty-one years. They had four children and two original dachshunds. Mary was a member of the West Side Methodist Church in Great Falls. They retired in Helena on a thirty-acre horse ranch, acquired many more dachshunds and served the Covenant Methodist Church for thirty-five years. She worked for Elk River Concrete and the State of Montana Gaming Department.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday November 5, 2022, at 12:00 noon, at West Side Methodist Church.


