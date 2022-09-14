Obituary: Mary “Punky” Irene LaRance

Mary “Punky” Irene LaRance died on September 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by family after a 2 ½ month illness. She was born on February 21, 1929, in Butte, MT, the eldest child of Gladys and James McDermott.

Upon high school graduation, she entered the convent in Tonasket, WA, but after a year, she discerned that path was not what God was calling her to do. Rather, she began to study nursing in Great Falls. During this time, she met and married Andrew LaRance. They made their home here and Mary worked the night shift on the maternity ward at Columbus Hospital for more than 30 years, only taking time off to have her own 10 children.

When she retired, she and Andy mostly traveled with their children or to visit them. Helping at funeral luncheons at her church, participating in RSVP (Retired Seniors Volunteer Program) and meeting up with the nurses she had met in school, became part of her life. She also developed a passion for watching college basketball. “March Madness” was a favorite time of year. Professional baseball was not to be left out as she was a devoted fan of the White Sox and the Mariners. There were many hours spent at the Senior Center playing bingo, too.

Srvivors include her siblings, Dorothy Myers, Jeanine Berst, and Joan Bummer; her children, Dorothy Ann Davis (Mel), Christine, Greg (Jan), Diane (Gary) Marozas, Jim (Dana), Mike, Bob (Kari), and Randy (Jill); numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.