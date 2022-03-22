Obituary: Mary "Rita" Johnson

Mary “Rita” Johnson passed peacefully the morning of Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Rita was born November 12, 1950, in Great Falls to Anne Catherine Majewski and Eugene Alexander Johnson. Rita graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1969. She then worked for the Great Falls Tribune as well as being a medical transcriber for the hospital in Kalispell.

In 1974 Rita married Barry A. Schuler in Coeur d’Alene and they had three children together. They lived in Montana, Arizona, California, and Okinawa, Japan. They divorced in 1989.

Rita enjoyed spending her time crocheting and baking. She loved Kalispell and Lake Five in Glacier National Park. She attended New City Church in Great Falls. Rita loved her family and liked spending quality time with her kids and their children.

In 2009 she met Stuart Rotvold and they were together until her passing.