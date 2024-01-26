Obituary: Mary Roberta "Bobbie" (Foster) Babcock

Bobbie was born and raised in Vancouver, Washington, the only child of Charles & Ellen Foster. While in nursing school at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Vancouver she met Jim Babcock, a WWII Navy Veteran. Shortly after graduating from nurses training Jim & Bobbie had four children, Maggie, Marilyn, Theresa and Tom, sold the family dairy farm and moved to a 160-acre homestead north of Rupert, Idaho. They farmed there for 20 years. For 13 of those years, Bobbie worked as an RN at Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

After selling the farm in Idaho, Jim & Bobbie spent 10 years in Bandon, Oregon, and another 10 years in Woodburn, Oregon. They eventually made their way back to Vancouver. After the deaths of Jim and her oldest daughter Maggie, Bobbie decided to move to Choteau, Montana to be closer to family.

Bobbie was a serene and contented individual, finding pleasure in life’s simple things: a glass of wine with friends at the Skyline Lodge, quilting, good books, lemon pie, raspberry jam, manicured nails and watching the family of deer that live on the grounds of the Skyline.

Survivors include Marilyn Oliver, Theresa (Gary) Oksness, Tom Babcock and 8 grandchildren.

