Obituary: Mary Rose "Rosie" Leazer

Mary Rose “Rosie” Leazer went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 3, 2021, at 4:39 p.m. at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, Montana. At 84 years old, Rosie entered her heavenly reward just under two months behind her husband of sixty-one years, Floyd “Buzz” Leazer. Born one of six children on March 1, 1937, in Ottumwa, Iowa, she remained acutely close to the family of her birth her entire life.

Rosie and Buzz married on May 29, 1960, and created their own family over the ensuing years. She and Buzz made their home an oasis for so many. She had the true gift of hospitality, instinctively knowing how to make others feel comfortable and at home in her space.

She had an appreciation of all the fine arts. She especially adored music and seemed to have an ongoing playlist in her head, as she would break into a song that was appropriate for any number of special occasions, random happenings, or even in response to someone’s name. She had a special place in her heart for animals. She spent hours in the blue room watching the birds and squirrels interact. She particularly loved dogs and was so tender in spirit toward them, both her own and other people’s pets.