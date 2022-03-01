Obituary: Mary Theresa Osterman Boettcher

Mary Theresa (Osterman) Boettcher, 84 years old, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2022, at Peace Hospice surrounded by her husband and three remaining children. Mary was born on August 24, 1937, in Great Falls, MT to Herman and Mary Osterman. She was raised on a dairy farm in Monarch, MT. She attended lower grades in Monarch and graduated from Neihart High School. Mary went on to graduate college from Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls, MT.

On August 9, 1958, she married her childhood sweetheart, John “Jack” Boettcher. They made their home in Great Falls where they raised 6 kids. Together they owned and operated Super Dip, the local ice cream shop and convenience store.

Mary practiced her nursing skills at the original Columbus Hospital and as a phlebotomist at the Great Falls Clinic. She was able to work all the while trying to keep 6 children in line, attending all their band and sporting events, volunteering as a Girl Scout leader, cooking big meals daily, and keeping the house clean. The family spent summers fishing, camping, and water skiing.

Mary and John moved to Fort Peck, MT in 1988 where mom worked at the Glasgow Clinic. Realizing they were too far away from their kids and grandkids, they moved to Shelby, MT in 1993. Mary worked at Marias Medical Center and the Cinderella Shop. They moved back home to Great Falls in 2014 due to Mary's declining health and to live the condo lifestyle.