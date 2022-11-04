Obituary: Maureen Mary Newman

Maureen Mary Newman, 86, of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022, surrounded by family. Maureen was born to Michael and Marguerite Ferguson on June 22, 1936, in Malta, MT. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1955. In 1956, she moved to Great Falls.

While working at Western Union, she met the love of her life, Jack Newman. They married in November of 1956. Jack and Maureen raised three children, young Jack, Colleen, and Shawnie. Together they built a life full of memories. As a family, they spent many summers showing their beloved horses on the circuit all over the Northwest.

Maureen worked intermittently at Jack’s family business, Eddie’s Supper Club, while raising the family. In 1978, Jack died suddenly and in 1981, Eddie died thrusting Maureen into the primary management position which she held until the restaurant was sold in 2017.

Maureen is survived by her brothers, Gary Ferguson and Mike (Jeanne) Ferguson; her children, Jack (Wendy) Newman, Colleen (John) Scott, and Shawnie Johnson; her grandchildren, Logan (Tony) Clark, Brittney Scott (Adam Nadeau), Jordyn Johnson, Noah Newman, Drew Newman and Jessica Scott; her great-grandchildren Sawyer, Parker and Kendall Clark; and many nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

