Obituary: Maureen "Mo" Lue (Gummer) Weatherly

Maureen "Mo" Lue (Gummer) Weatherly, 74, of Great Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Great Falls. Maureen was born on November 9, 1946, in Havre to Morris J. Gummer and Lois E (Swinney) Gummer.

She and her husband Ed made their home in Havre where she retired from Northern Montana Hospital in the Medical Records Department. After Ed retired, they moved to Great Falls.

She was passionate about baking and sharing her goodies with people she loved or wanted to “thank.” She loved to host holiday feasts with her family and friends.

Maureen is survived by her children, Keri Howie, Kevin (Rochelle) Howie, and Karlene (Scott) Howie Heroux; stepchildren, Sherry (Tim) Snelson and Kelly Harris; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.