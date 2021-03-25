Obituary: Mavis Genevieve (Dutton) Reintsma

Mavis Genevieve Dutton Reintsma, 91, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 in her daughter’s home with family at her side. Born August 19, 1929, in Terry, Montana to parents Wayne and Mildred Dutton, Mavis moved with her family to Cody, Wyoming, where she was joined by 6 other siblings, making her the 9th of 15 children.

Mavis attended the Lower Sage Creek school and graduated from Cody High School in 1948. She married Kenneth Reintsma on November 25,1948 and worked as a bank teller for many years at both Security Bank in Billings and First National Bank in Lewistown and Great Falls. Mavis and Kenny began their family with the arrival of Karen in 1961 and Sherri in 1964. Meanwhile, Kenny and Mavis started the business Central Welding Supply, Mavis quit her job to do the bookkeeping for the business and raise her daughters.

These years were potato soup days, and Mavis was known for making the best potato soup in the county. Mavis and Kenny’s life revolved around their family, loving them unconditionally and being an example of truth. When grandchildren arrived, Kenny and Mavis enjoyed special times with each of them. After Kenny’s death in 1997, Mavis lived in her home until her health began to fail at age 80; She moved into Sherri and Gary’s home. Although Mavis suffered a stroke in 2018, she never complained, but continued to smile, be thankful, and encourage others. She lived the remainder of her days in Sherri and Gary’s home.