Obituary: Maxine Hovland

Maxine Hovland passed away on June 10, 2023, peacefully at home at the age of 74. She was born in Great Falls, MT on March 26, 1949, to Mike and Peggy Ehnot. She grew up in Great Falls with her sister, Ronee.

Maxine loved good food, her family, friends, and life. She was always a free spirit and not to mention the life of the party.

She was a bartender at the Lido for 53 years where she always said she would work until the day she died, and she did. She made many friends there.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lido Bar on June 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. This will be potluck style, so please bring a dish to share and celebrate Maxine’s life.

She is survived by sister, Ronee (Larry) Mogstad; son, Chad (Tanya) Hovland; daughter, LaRae Schutz; son-in-law, Rick Schutz; grandchildren, Kayleigh (Colton) Wilpula, Ashley (John) Moyer, and Michaela Schutz; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Kason Kingston and Madelyn and Theodore Moyer; and many other extended family members and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



