Obituary: Maxine Jean Miller

Maxine Jean Miller, 83, of Great Falls passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Maxine was born on August 26, 1937, in Radisson, Wisconsin. She would go on from Wisconsin to become many things in her life; an adoring wife to her husband Joe Miller, whom she met in Fairbanks Alaska; an amazing mother to her two daughters; and a grandmother who adored nothing more than to spend time with her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a farmer who loved to garden and read, and an antiquarian who could always find vintage treasures wherever she would go. Most of all she was a strong woman who loved her family. She lived her life by one of her favorite quotes, “I just say what I think.”