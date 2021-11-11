Obituary: May Lattin

May Lattin, 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. May was born in 1931 in Great Falls. After graduating from high school, she married Iver “Curly” Lattin in 1949. May was employed for only a brief time but worked her entire life taking care of her family. As Curly worked on road construction, May handled the household responsibilities while raising their four daughters. Once her daughters were raised, May traveled to many places, primarily in Montana, to be with her husband.

When he retired, the couple purchased property near Melrose, Montana, where they built a log cabin and lived until 2012. May was always lively and kept herself young by maintaining ten acres at an extremely tidy level. The couple moved back to Great Falls in 2012. They were married for 64 years until Curly’s death in 2013. In the latter part of her life, May lived in a retirement facility with her dog, Maggie. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .