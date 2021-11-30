Obituary: Maynard Anthony Dalve

Maynard Anthony Dalve, “The (self-proclaimed) Great One,” went to his final resting place with the Lord, peacefully at the age of 94 on November 24, 2021, with his daughter by his side. Maynard was born May 27, 1927, in Callaway, Minnesota, to Delbert and Julia Dalve. While Minnesota will always hold special memories full of fishing trips and endless conversations at the farm for Maynard, he found his way to God’s Country after following the ice rigs at a young age.

Montana was home and where Maynard met and married Betty Clapshaw on November 27, 1955. Maynard and Betty had five children, Debra, Carol, Allen, Catherine, “Kathy,” and Duane. As a young man, Maynard worked various jobs until he found a home at the Ayrshire Dairy. Maynard found not only a job he loved but truly a second family when he began work there. Throughout the years he made many life-long friendships and irreplaceable memories until he retired from the Ayrshire and went to work for the Great Falls school district until his final retirement in 1990.

Maynard will always be remembered for his adventurous soul, fighting spirit, and quick wit. You could always find him in the mountains hunting, fishing, or camping usually with Two-Bits and “brother” Christian. While he portrayed a hard exterior, everyone close to Maynard knows what a soft-heart and love for family he had. Maynard was fortunate enough to enjoy watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and shared in many milestones throughout the years.