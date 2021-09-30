Obituary: Maynard Sherwood Clark

Maynard, or Buster, as his family and friends knew him, passed away on September 15, 2021, after a short illness in Great Falls. Buster was born on July 6, 1936, in Millis, Massachusetts to Lena and George Clark. Upon high school graduation in 1954, he meandered across the United States and eventually decided that Montana seemed like a great place to put down roots. He met Norma “Nonie” Mee while working in Highwood. They married in 1957, traveled around a bit, then settled in Great Falls where Buster started a 33-year-long career with the United States Post Office. Buster and Nonie had 3 children, then later divorced after 24 years of marriage.

In 1981, Buster married Barbara McKerrow. Barbara came to the marriage with 4 children who he welcomed into his home like they were his own. After Buster retired from the Post Office, he and Barbara moved to Valier, where they resided until moving back to Great Falls in 2020. During his retirement he held many jobs in the Valier area, janitor, fuel truck driver, loading fire planes, and driving grain truck just to keep busy.

Hunting was a great passion of his and one season he was lucky enough to take a cow elk near Utica that was bigger than his Subaru Brat. He spent many winters in Valier ice fishing on Lake Francis with his friends and family. Later in life he took on gentler pursuits like camping with his family and reading. Buster had a soft spot for dogs and his entire adult life he had something four legged and hairy following him around.