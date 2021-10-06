Obituary: Melanie Beth Harrison

Melanie Beth Harrison, 'Mel' or 'Nawnee', passed away on September 24th, 2021 at 4:18 am, at the age of 49. Melanie was born in Urbana, Illinois on November 30th, 1971 to Rosa Marie Williams and James Edward Harrison. In 1976, she moved to Great Falls, Montana with her family where she remained for the rest of her life and grew her own family.

Melanie graduated from Great Falls High School in 1990. She went on to study nursing at Montana State University and graduated college in early 2000. Melanie was a wonderful, loving, and supporting mother of 4 children. She also had 5 grandchildren, Emmett, Margaret, Scarlett, Kai, and Brooklyn.

For countless years, Melanie spent working as a nurse at the Foot and Ankle Clinic, which she absolutely loved. Melanie underwent many hardships, being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre in 2005. Despite being made a quadriplegic, she fought hard against the odds and after so many years of therapy was successful in learning to walk again. Against all odds, she moved out of a wheelchair, to a walker, and to a cane. It was only due to another relapse of her neurological disorder that she lost her ability to walk again.

Melanie was one of the most stubborn people you could have ever met, but she was also the most selfless, genuine, and generous woman. Melanie loved all things purple, all things Wonder Woman, elephants, and any sort of bargain.