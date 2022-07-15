Obituary: Melissa Ann Kerkes

Melissa Ann Kerkes, 48, passed away on July 6th, 2022, while surrounded by her family in Colorado following surgical complications.

Known for being sweet, smart, amazing, funny, lovable, and kind, she fought and overcame more obstacles in a day than most people do in a lifetime.

Born on January 23rd, 1974, in Bismarck, North Dakota, Melissa was injured at birth, confining her to a wheelchair. However, this did not define her. After earning her bachelor's degree in Elementary & Special Education in 1999 and her MBA in 2007, Melissa went on to touch many lives through education, mentorship, and tutoring.

She was a learning specialist and Educational Support Teacher for 12 years in Portland, Oregon.

In 2014, she started her own tutoring business with a cozy classroom in her home where she taught until present day.

Referred to as the "reading whisperer" by her peers, Melissa's love and ability to help kids was truly remarkable.

While she will be dearly missed, she will be remembered forever in many hearts. Her family hopes have just a sliver of Melissa's strength to move forward without her as half their hearts passed along with her, but the other half will remain with all of their fond memories of her.

Melissa is survived by her Life Partner (Liz Hubbard of Highlands Ranch, Colorado), Father (Bob/Sue Kerkes of Tracy, Montana), Mother (Linda/Marty Little of Ulm, Montana), Sister (Kristin/Liam O'Leary of Highlands Ranch, Colorado), Sister (Kendra/Mitch Ereaux of Great Falls, Montana) Brother (Nathan Little of Bozeman, Montana) and many nephews/nieces.