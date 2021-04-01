Obituary: Melissa Dawn Brown Dess

Melissa Dawn Brown Dess, 45, of Great Falls, MT departed far too soon during the early morning hours of March 18, 2021. “Moolissa” or “Missy”, as she was affectionately known as, was born on December 9, 1975 to Charlene Brown Clark in Great Falls.

Raised in Great Falls and the western part of the USA, Missy had trials in life that were exceedingly difficult, unimaginable even, yet she grew to be the kindest woman that you could hope to meet. Eddie Dess recognized that after the two met in Great Falls and the couple were married in 2001, ultimately spending 25 years together.