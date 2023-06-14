Obituary: Melton B. Pate

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Melton B. Pate, 93, of Great Falls, on May 18, 2023. Born in Great Falls February 4, 1930, to Estell and Maud (Eller) Pate, Melton attended the local schools.

On the last day of World War II, at the young age of 17, he enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps. After a few years he transferred to the Reserves and was working construction for his father. He was called back into active duty during the Korean Conflict and was in the communications division and involved with training Korean soldiers.

Melton had a big heart, enjoyed wildlife and loved to feed his squirrels, birds, and stray cats. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed life to the fullest. His mantra was “Don’t sweat the small stuff”.

The highlight of the last few months was spending time at the Highgate Assisted Living. He loved all the staff there and raved about the chef’s cooking and recent outside barbeque.

Survivors include his daughter, Sheryl Shew; his four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Lee Pate and sister, Susan Pate. He will forever be in our hearts and prayers.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



