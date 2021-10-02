Obituary: Melvin James Flickinger

Melvin James Flickinger, 67, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Benefis Hospital. Born in Glasgow, MT on September 7, 1954 to Dale and Ruth (Malunat) Flickinger, Melvin’s family included two sisters, and one brother. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1974.

Shortly afterwards he went to work at Longfellow School as a baker and remained there for 30 years. He also volunteered at Saint Vincent de Paul Food Bank. Melvin loved playing on his Apple tablet, watching documentaries on TV and collecting blu-ray videos.