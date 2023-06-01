Obituary: Melvina M. West

On May 25, 2023 we lost our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and best friend, Melvina Marian West. A loving woman, the best mom ever, she was always there for her kids and grandkids. Each new grandbaby was welcomed with a beautiful quilt she made by hand. She enjoyed making wedding cakes and considered gardening a labor of love.

Born in St. Anthony, Idaho on February 2, 1934 to George and Bertha M. (Moser) Kerbs, Melvina was raised in Manchester and Great Falls. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1952 and began working at Columbus Hospital at the switchboard. It was here that she met her life partner, Robert R. West. Sr. They married on January 10, 1953, remaining together for 59 ½ years, until his passing.

Melvina and Robert resided in Great Falls, spent some time in Washington, then moved back to Great Falls. She worked in the meat industry in both a deli and an eatery, then found work in the retail world at K-mart and Walmart.

Survivors include her daughters, Dolores Kwiecinski of Great Falls, and Doris Koziel (Chris Warner) of Great Falls; daughter in law, Debra West of Bismark, ND; grandchildren, Travis (Kama) Kwiecinski, Barbi Faster (Jody), Tim West, Cortney Weisz (Richie); five great-grandchildren, Greyson Foster, Vivian and Rovin Weisz, Bryce and Brady Kwiecinski.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

