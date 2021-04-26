Obituary: Merlin "My-T-Fine" Rutherford

Merlin M. Rutherford, 87, of Browning passed away on April 21, 2021. Merlin, “My-T-Fine”, was born on August 9, 1933 in Browning, MT to Dewey and Annie (Eagleribs) Rutherford. He grew up in the area and graduated from Browning High School.

After school fate would step in and he would meet the love of his life, Reyes Chinina, at the Browning IHS Hospital and the two would wed in July of 1955. The family moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1958. While in L.A, “My-T-Fine”, enjoyed going to the Hollywood Park to bet on the horses.