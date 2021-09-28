Obituary: Mervin Stanley Getten

Mervin Stanley Getten, 76, passed away on September 25, 2021, in Great Falls, MT. He was born in Havre, MT to Stanley and Isabelle (Sanguins) Getten.

Mervin graduated from Turner High School in 1962 and played baseball for Columbia Basin Junior College for two years. He competed in the 1963 State Legion Baseball Championship at Cut Bank.

Mervin started in the Army National Guard in Montana and served for 40 years in both Montana and Arizona.

Throughout his years, he also worked at Anderson Wholesale and Gusto Distributors in Havre, MT and Orkin Pest Control in Arizona.