Obituary: Meta Olivia (Siegle) Price

Meta Olivia Archambeau Price, 97, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on January 14, 2022. Daughter of Christine Mauser and Gottieb Siegle, Meta was born April 2nd 1924 in Fallon, MT. She later moved to Fairfield Montana in 1937, there she attended school in Greenfield and was among the first freshman class in the new Fairfield high school.

After graduation in 1943, she moved to Great Falls and worked at several creameries as a butter wrapper. She also worked at the Fergus and Country Club Motel. In her later years, she worked at the Columbus Hospital where she retired in 1989.

Meta and Eugene Archambeau Sr. were married in 1944. They had two children, son Eugene and daughter Reny; Eugene Sr. died in 1970. In 1972, Meta and Lloyd (Joe) Price were married. Meta enjoyed fishing, camping and garnet hunting with her husband, children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and crafts.