Obituary: Michael Anthony Thomson

Michael Anthony Thomson was born in Chicago, IL on November 25, 1949, to Robert and Kathryn (Heneghan) Thomson. After graduation, Mike joined the USAF where he proudly served 26 years. During this time, he served 2 tours in Vietnam and participated in inspections to many bases while serving his final years in the military with the Inspector General team followed by a retirement well deserved at the rank of Master Sergeant.

During his time of service, he met and married his wife of 39 years, Shirley Brannon. They chose to call Montana home up until the day of his passing. Michael and Shirley raised 3 girls in their time together, Lindsay, Elizabeth, and Sarah. They got to enjoy filling their time with sports events, choir concerts, and anything the girls could pack their schedule with.

There was never a moment he wouldn’t be willing to extend a helping hand. He had a joyful and compassionate heart, and there was never a holiday meal where his table wasn’t full, and an invite was extended to anyone and everyone that didn’t have a place to call home or someone to call family. He loved to cook for a crowd especially young airmen who would always appreciate a homecooked meal.