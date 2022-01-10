Obituary: Michael Dennis Bell

Michael Dennis Bell Passed away peacefully at his home on January 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. His wife of 51 years was at his side, along with his three children, ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Originally from Mason City, Iowa, he graduated from Newman High School in 1964. He joined the Marines in 1965 until the spring of 1969 and earned the rank of Corporal. In Vietnam he served his country and Corps as a Radio Telegrapher.

After returning, he made his way to Montana where he met and married the love of his life, Gloria Marie Orham. He worked at the smelter for several years before starting at the Buttrey’s warehouse where he stayed for 25 years until he retired at age 62. After his retirement, he was a crossing guard at Roosevelt Elementary School until it closed in 2018.