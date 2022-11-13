Obituary: Michael George Preston

Michael George Preston, 75, passed away on November 11, 2022, in Great Falls, MT. Michael was born on June 25, 1947, to Harry and Helen (Loomis) Preston. He graduated from Great Falls Central High School in 1965 and graduated from Montana State University in 1969. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1969 until 1971.

Michael worked for Buttrey’s Sign Shop, and Buttrey’s Warehouse, and then was a civilian contractor for Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Michael was an artist. Some of his hobbies and interests were golf, fast-pitch softball, watching the Green Bay Packers and the Montana State Bobcats, golfing, spending time with children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and following his daughter’s coaching career.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine M. Dunkin Preston of Great Falls, MT; daughters, Michelle M. Preston of Great Falls, MT and Tami J. (Justin) Tribbit of Portland, OR; son, Cory D. Preston of Great Falls, MT; sisters, Debbie (Steve) Brown, Suzie Lee, and Ellie Lique all of Great Falls, MT; brothers, Patrick Preston of Utah, Harry J. “Butch” Preston, Richard Preston, Tom Preston, Bill Preston, Mark Preston, and Tim Preston, all of Great Falls, MT; and many other loved ones.To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

