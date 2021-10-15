Obituary: Michael Gordon Zimmerman

Michael Gordon Zimmerman, 61, of Black Eagle, MT passed away during the early morning hours on October 4th, 2021. Born in Missoula, MT on January 21st, 1960, Michael was the only son born to Doug and Pat (Hardenbrook) Zimmerman. Though born in Missoula, Michael was raised in Great Falls, attended local schools and went on to become a lifelong diesel mechanic and truck driver.

Michael made his way on his own, by working hard he earned everything he was ever given. He worked for many companies, in many states and had established a strong reputation as a mechanic and foreman. Michael enjoyed several years in Las Vegas and Chicago but seemed to always find his way back to Montana.