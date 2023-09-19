Obituary: Michael James Sanger

Michael James Sanger, 61, suddenly passed away on September 8, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born in Great Falls, MT to Jim and Sandy (Hilbig) Sanger on October 10, 1961, and graduated from Great Falls High School.

Mike was a true lover of animals and nature and was able to fulfil his passion working at Glacier National Park. During his 20 years there he made many friends, memories, and even had his favorite grizzlies he observed every year in the back county at Granite Park Chalet.

He served proudly in the Marine Corps for 4 years and then went on to bartending starting at Murph’s then onto the Spot Bar and finally at the Harvest Moon Saloon. Mike was always called “The Bartender from Hell” and made hundreds of friends that became family to him. He grew up hunting and exploring with his dad and brother, Dan. Mike was also a very accomplished artist and enjoyed painting and drawing.

On September 11, 1999, he married the love of his life, Maureene, and helped her raise her three kids.

He is survived by his wife, Maureene; mom, Sandy Sanger; brother, Dan Sanger; and stepchildren, Russell Schade, Katie (Pacer) Schade and Emily Schade.

