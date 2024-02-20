Obituary: Michael John O'Neil

We are sad to announce the sudden death of Michael John O'Neil of Belt, Montana, on Friday, February 16, 2024. He was born on May 4,1952 in Bozeman to John and Catherine O'Neil. Michael was raised in Great Falls. He attended St. Gerard's Parochial School, GF Central Catholic High School, and the University of Montana.

He was self-employed in the construction industry. He was an individual who enjoyed applying himself to a hands-on project. He never really did retire, always willing to help his family and friends with whatever they needed.

He was fascinated with history and reading about history. He had the ability to remember dates and events from years ago. His knowledge was vast. We always said he should have been on Jeopardy. He was also a great lover of animals, it didn't matter dog, cat, bird, or squirrel. He loved them all.

Michael found the love of his life and best friend, June close to 30 years ago. They settled in Belt, which was a good fit for both of their personalities. They liked the feeling of a small town.

Many years ago, Michael was dubbed with the nickname of "Uncle Buck'' from the 1989 John Candy movie. He was tasked with babysitting some of his nieces and nephews for a few days and the chaos began the minute their parents pulled out of the driveway.

Michael is survived by his love, June of Belt; June's daughters, Chandra and Kelly; daughter, Mariah of Billings; sister, Susan (Butch) of Great Falls; brother, Dennis of Helena; several nieces and nephews; Aunt Pate of Florida; many cousins; and friends.

