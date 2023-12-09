Obituary: Michael Joseph Ortiz

Michael Joseph Ortiz age 60 passed in Indio CA, November 8th, 2023. Mike was born in Riverside, CA, on November 13th, 1962, to Joseph and Jayne Ortiz.

Michael moved to Great Falls, MT, with his family while in grade school and graduated from CM Russell High School in 1981.

That same year, he joined the United States Army and very proudly served for 4 years. He loved the time he spent in the Army and would still share stories. After his time in the service, he became a proud father to Zachary and Nicole.

Mike was a talented musician, and we will miss his singing, guitar playing, and his incredible songwriting abilities. He was asked countless times to open for well-known musicians throughout his music career. For a time, he was even infamous around Great Falls for being an important charismatic part of several bands.

Michael loved to laugh and had an incredible sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and golfing and was a diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan.

Mike is survived by his children, Zachary Ortiz and Nicole (Mike) Ortiz/Adams. His sisters, Michelle (Wayne) Davis, Christen (Nicolas) Ortiz/Bauer, and his brother, Joshua (Martie) Ortiz, and then countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, Joseph Ortiz and Jayne Daily.

Michael will be remembered with great love and be dearly missed by his family and many friends.

There will be a celebration of life at a future undetermined date.

